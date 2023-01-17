Hyderabad: FNECS put forth suggestions regarding the excision of civil areas from SCB

Hyderabad: The members of the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) on Monday put forth suggestions regarding the excision of civil areas from the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and its merger with the GHMC.

According to members of FNECS, all public roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area should be brought under GHMC's jurisdiction. "This should happen not only to roads which are presently under Cantonment Board ("C" class land) but also to the roads presently under the Military Engineer Services (MES) ("A1" class land), because most of the roads closed at present are "A1" roads.

As part of the merger, jurisdiction over all public roads in the cantonment is handed over to an agency under the state of Telangana (such as GHMC) immediately. This includes all roads in Secunderabad Cantonment, which are classified either "A1" or "C" in the General Land Register (GLR) of the cantonment. This agency must ensure that all these roads are open to the public, including public transport. It must also ensure that these roads are developed to meet modern standards of traffic capacity, safety, and speed. While giving jurisdiction of roads to this agency, sufficient land must also be made available for road widening, junction improvements, grade separation at level crossings and important junctions, safety aids, additional roads, and link roads, metro rail connectivity, said CS Chandrasekhar, secretary, FNECS.

Also all lands required to widen and improve the above roads should also be brought under the state's jurisdiction. Further, the vacant Military Dairy Farmland on Dairy Farm Road may also be brought under the state.