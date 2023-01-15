Hyderabad: Food delivery boy who jumped from 3rd floor, succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: The food delivery boy who was injured after he jumped from a multi-storied building escaping a pet dog attack at Yousufguda, on Wednesday night, succumbed to injuries on Saturday late night.



It is to mention here that the boy identified as Mohd Rizwan (25), went to deliver food parcel to a family staying on the third floor of the apartment.

Police said the customer's pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was not on leas, seeing him rushed out and started chasing.

Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

"Rizwan fell on the ground and suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died while undergoing treatment, " Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar said.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner and are investigating.

The family members had gathered at the Banjara Hills police station late in the night demanding action against the owner of the pet.