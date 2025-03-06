Hyderabad: Food Safety Officers Conduct Inspections at Gokul Chat, Karachi Bakery 

GHMC Food Safety officers have conducted inspections on food establishments that are playing with the health of the people.

It is conducting extensive inspections on hotels, restaurants, bars, supermarkets, ice cream parlors, and others that do not comply with food quality standards and taking strict action against those who violate the rules.

As part of this, inspections were conducted at FB Foods, Go Fresh, Malakpet Swagat Bar, Sneha Chicken, RTC Crossroads Crystal Bar, Chikkadapally More Retail, and other outlets.

Officials also conducted inspections at Sujatha Dairy Farm, Koti Gokul Chat, Karachi Bakery, Santosh Dhaba in MJ Market, and others. Officials found that the kitchens were unhygienic and that sanitation was not maintained properly.

Officials said that notices have been issued to food business operators who violated food safety regulations, and action will be taken based on the lab report.