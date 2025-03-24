Hyderabad: Food Safety Violations Found at Mandi 36 Arabian

A task force from the Telangana Food Safety Department raided popular mandi restaurants in Hyderabad on Friday. They uncovered serious food safety violations.

The team inspected restaurants in Khairatabad and Banjara Hills, including Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen. They found missing essential records, such as pest control reports, water analysis, and employee health documents. The restaurants also lacked FoSTaC certificates for food safety training.

Some restaurants had refrigerators in poor condition, with broken shelves. Water droplets were falling onto uncovered food, risking contamination. Raw and cooked foods were stored together. The kitchen floors were damaged, and food waste was scattered. Several drains were clogged.

At Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen in Banjara Hills, food handlers were not trained in food safety. Iron knives were used in the kitchen, which are unsafe. Grilling pans were greasy and dirty. Food in the fridge was stored without labels, making it unclear if it was safe to eat.

These raids show that Hyderabad's restaurants must follow food safety regulations. This protects public health and builds customer trust.