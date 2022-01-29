Hyderabad: Foreign currency worth Rs 6.35 lakh seized at RGIA

The customs officials on Saturday seized foreign currency from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



During the inspection, the officials found 33,000 Saudi Arabian riyals from a passenger bound to Dubai that valued at Rs 6.35 lakh. The officials took the passenger into custody and took up a probe.

The Hyderabad customs in a tweet said that they booked a case for attempted smuggling of foreign currency against a man bound to Dubai by Emirates flight EK-527.

Three weeks ago, the customs officials took a passenger into custody at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for smuggling foreign currency. The passenger was travelling on Air Arabia flight bought to Sharjah but was caught by the officials with Saudi Arabian riyals worth Rs 34 lakh.

The passenger concealed the currency in a false compartment of suitcase.

On December 22, a man was arrested at RGIA airport for trying to smuggle 25,000 Saudi Arabian riyals, 22,500 UAE dirhams. He was bound to Sharjah by Indigo flight. The seized foreign currency is estimated to be of worth Rs 8 lakh.