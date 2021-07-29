Hyderabad: Forest Range Officers visit FCRI

Hyderabad: Forest Range Officers (FROs) from various States undergoing training at the Telangana State Forest Academy (TSFA) on Wednesday visited the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Dulapally.

The academy is training newly recruited forest personnel at various capacities.

Currently, the seventh batch of training programme for FROs, consisting of 63, from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Nagaland, are undergoing training.

Practical session was conducted at the institute as a part of their induction training programme.

The trainees were exposed to various facilities available at FCRI. They have also visited wood-processing centre of the department of forest products and utilisation.