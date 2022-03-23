Hyderabad: Former public prosecutor arrested under Arms Act

Vanasthalipuram: The Vanasthalipuram police on Tuesday arrested a former public prosecutor for threatening his wife and children with a firearm.

The person was identified as Ajay Kumar, an ex public prosecutor. The police said Ajay Kumar, had disputes with his wife and two children because the advocate was addicted to alcohol and used to harass his family.

As the family was staying in a troubled atmosphere they requested Ajay to stop alcohol and lead a normal life, but the accused took it in a negative way and thought that his family wanted to eliminate him for consuming alcohol. In order to threaten his wife and children he purchased a gun and live rounds and started threatening them.

As the family was unable to bear the torture they finally lodged a police complaint and based on the complaint a case was registered and after investigation the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.