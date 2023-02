Hyderabad: Four days orientation program at OU concludes

Hyderabad: The four-day orientation program on Research Proposal (Synopsis) writing concluded on Thursday. Around 300 students participated in the program and it had sessions on the selection of Topic, Introduction/Statement of Problem, Review of Literature, Framing of Objectives, Quantitative/Qualitative Approaches, Data Analysis Plan/Statistical Tests – Applicability, Sources of Information, and Plagiarism.

The group comprised of research scholars, faculty members and Postgraduate students from diverse streams across the colleges in twin cities, said senior officer, OU.