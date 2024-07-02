Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police apprehended four persons who were involved in theft and snatching of mobile phones and vehicles. The police recovered five mobile phones and four bikes from their possession.

The arrested persons were Steve Jason (19) and Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), who are the main accused; Vemula Sai Santhosh (19) and Orsu Ganesh alias Ghani (19) are the receivers. Steve Jason was previously involved in a case in Gopalapuram. According to the police, Jason and CCL are habitual offenders dropped out of intermediate.

For their expenses, they stole bikes and snatched mobile phones. The snatched mobiles were sold to Santosh and Ganesh. The police said that on June 25, at 11:30 pm, after dropping off the customer, the complainant, a cab driver, was waiting at St Ann’s High School in Secunderabad for another passenger. While he was standing beside his car and looking into his mobile for ride confirmation, both approached him on a bike, snatched the mobile from the complainant, and sped away from there.