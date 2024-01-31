Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students

Hyderabad: The introduction of the Mahalaxmi scheme, offering free bus travel to women is leading to innumerable difficulties being faced by college going students who rely on public transport for their daily commute. The scheme, aimed at easing travel for women, has paradoxically resulted in considerable disruption, especially affecting female students traveling to colleges.

One of the major issues stemming from this scheme is the overwhelming increase in passenger numbers, which has led to overcrowded buses and a struggle for timely and comfortable travel. This surge in ridership, while indicative of the scheme’s popularity, has inadvertently created a chaotic situation for students who depend on these buses for reaching their educational institutions.

Generally, TSRTC buses experience a significant surge in ridership during the morning and evening hours, primarily due to the unorganized workforce, with women forming a large part of this group.

Following the implementation of the scheme, it has inadvertently led to challenges for other segments of the population, particularly in areas with limited public transport options. The increase in women passengers traveling has significantly contributed to the overcrowding of buses, particularly in the outskirts of the city.

This situation has become especially problematic for the large number of students, both male and female, who depend on these buses for their daily commute to educational institutions. In areas such as Ibrahimpatnam, over 2,000 college students are reportedly facing difficulties due to the scarcity of buses. The insufficient number of buses servicing these routes has led to extreme overcrowding, compelling students to go to great lengths to board them. Many students are seen running several meters to catch these buses, often resorting to foot boarding, a risky practice that could lead to accidents.

Rithika, a college student said “This is daily happening in Ibrahimpatnam area, girls are foot-boarding to reach their college and same in their returning journey. We students request TSRTC to increase city buses in the morning from LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam route for the convenience of students.”

There are more than 10 colleges including Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), Guru Nanak Institutions Technical (GNITC), Guru Nanak Homoeopathic Medical college, Sri Indu College of Engineering &Technology, Bharat Institute of Engineering and Technology, Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology, AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, CVR college among others.

Rithika said she also posted on X tagging TSRTC officials and MD VC Sajjanar and mentioned “More than 10 major institutions are located around Ibrahimpatnam. Requesting TSRTC officials to provide more buses in this route in morning and evening college hours. Due to many colleges, students rush more, and buses are overcrowded resulting in footboard travel dangerously. Please take necessary steps to overcome the issue,” she posted.

Another student posted “Also the situation of boys is extremely dangerous. They travel nearly 25km by hanging on a footboard,” posted Vijay on X.

A regular commuter, Ravi Kiran said “We can see these scenes every day in every corner of the city where education institutions are located. Government should Increase public transport on priority. Students are risking their lives travelling dangerously.”