Hyderabad: Free health camp for flood-hit

Hyderabad: As part of measures to help flood victims, the AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi under Salar-e-Millat trust inaugurated a free mega health camp for the flood victims at the Nadeem colony of Tolichowki on Monday.

According to Karwan MLA, Kausar Mohiuddin who accompanied Akbaruddin, the aim of the camp was to cater to the basic health needs of the flood victims. Doctors from Owaisi group of Hospitals conducted the health check-up. The camp provided medical care, screening and distribution of free medicines among people.

Earlier Akbaruddin offered and facilitated repair works of home appliances for the flood-affected people in Chandrayangutta. "From his personal expenses, he provided for repair works of 75 refrigerators, washing machines, 20 gas stoves, and other appliances.

In its first phase a total of 900 appliances repaired by sending the technicians in various affected houses under Chandrayangutta Constituency," informed party men.