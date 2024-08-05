Hyderabad: Free med. camps to combat seasonal diseases across city

Hyderabad: To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases this monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, has been organising free medical camps in disease-prone areas across the city.

The health camps will be conducted from August 5 to August 15 in 495 colonies across 108 wards identified as mosquito hotspots.

In these medical camps, assistant medical health officers, senior and assistant entomology officers conduct separate health camps in the wards to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to take steps to manage the health camp as per the schedule.

Apart from conducting fogging and spraying of anti-larvae chemicals, medical and entomology officers have held periodic review meetings to monitor the situation.

Health assistants, health supervisors, ANMs, Asha workers, and entomology staff are actively participating in this drive, creating awareness and advising on measures to prevent water stagnation and to observe Friday as a dry day.