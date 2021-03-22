Hyderabad: Free medical camp held

Banjara Hills : A multi-specialty free medical health camp was jointly organised by Swashakthi Smart, Scoops and Creamstone with a team of doctors of Asian Hospital in NBT Nagar on Sunday. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi attended the camp.

According to organisers, the camp provided medical care, screening by the General Physicians, Pediatric, Gynecologist, Orthopedic doctors and distribution of free medicines among people of NBT Nagar.

Free medicines including multi-vitamin, calcium tablets and syrups, pain killers etc. were distributed among patients. They also diagnose with medical tests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor advised them to organise more medical camps in different areas specially in slums. Representatives of Asian hospital, Scoops and Cream stone were also present.