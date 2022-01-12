Hyderabad: Fully jabbed percentage low; safety norms thrown to wind

Hyderabad: Even though the State government declared the beginning of Covid third wave, people continue to come out in public places without precautions. Markets, malls and bazaars are yet to adopt safety measures. On vaccination, healthcare NGOs in the city allege that, even as the booster vaccination has started, the percentage of vaccinated people is low, as a large number are yet to get jabs.

The Health department has warned people to be cautious by keeping the choice between precautions and Omicron. In spite of that, people are thronging public places leaving behind face masks and side-stepping social distancing. With huge rush of people at markets during busy hours, social distancing seems to have gone for a toss.

According to the healthcare NGOs in the city, to avoid the impact of the third wave, it is necessary to get fully vaccinated and take precautions. However, both remain low among the denizens. "People are turning lackadaisical and not properly assessing the impact of the deadly virus. Thousands in the city are yet to take vaccine. The claims of the State government on 100 per cent first dose vaccine remain faulty," said Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation.

He alleges that even as the booster dose vaccination has started, the ratio of the two doses of vaccine is low in the city. In each constituency at least 10,000 people have not yet got jabs," he points out. Asif says in a survey on the vaccination drive 'vaccine in wheels' in Jubilee Hills by the foundation shows that in the posh locality over 20,000 people are inoculated; still a large number are not vaccinated.

During the vaccination drive among youngsters aged between 15-18 it is found that many parents are not willing to get jabs for their children. There is still hesitation for vaccine among people, as the government has failed to create proper awareness on the need for it. "Parents hesitate and say that they have heard after inoculation girls may not conceive. Hundreds of parents still hesitate giving the same reason," says Asif.

He suggests that the government should form health emergency teams which must take up awareness drives and remove vaccine hesitancy among people. They should take up door-to-door campaign to ensure that all age groups are vaccinated.

Referring to the Old city, social activist Mohammed Habeebuddin says that there are several slums there, with people having hesitancy to accept vaccine/booster dose. "The government, civic body, Health department have side-lined the Old city areas in terms of vaccine and awareness. In the South Zone there is low vaccination compared to other areas in the city," he points out.

"The government claims that the State is ready with steps to check the spread of virus, but in reality, no precautions are being taken by people who continue to swarm shopping zones, markets, bazaars and religious places ignoring precautions. None is seen following government guidelines. 'No masks-no entry' signs should be adopted by every trader. People must follow social distancing norms in all zones," adds Habeebuddin.