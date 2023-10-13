Hyderabad: Fun, pun part of social humour as BRS derides Oppn in T-23 Cup

Hyderabad : “And the Orange team has won the toss… what are they going to opt, batting or bowling? The captain is talking on phone and the team members are fighting between themselves and in the meantime the Bhajan Team is busy fighting for captainship the organisers have declared the Pink team as victorious…,”

This is not real cricket match; it is one of many funny short videos brought out by BRS leaders targeting the Opposition camp in this election. While the orange team is seen as BJP, the bhajan team as Congress and Pink team the ruling party in the T-23 Cup.

While the Opposition parties are still undecided on their candidates, the ruling party is moving fast on campaign and canvassing material. As part of this the party leaders have come up with short videos to attract voters. Three videos are being circulated on social media targeting the Opposition without mentioning names.

One video show that a cricket competition is being organised with three teams. When the umpires call for toss, the bhajan team members quarrel among themselves for captaincy. The orange team members win the toss, but ask for a mobile phone from the umpire to inquire what needs to be done. With the orange and bhajan teams undecided, the crowd screams to start the match; with the unrest, the umpires declare the pink team victorious.

In another video, a person shows his hand to an astrologer. The koyadora says, this is not the hand, it is a hand of darkness. “This hand has merged Andhra and Telangana causing severe injustice. This is a monstrous hand, which has created trouble for the State. Only scams are seen in this hand, if it comes again it will be a curse. Remove this hand and vote for development,” says the astrologer. The video ends with a tag line ‘KhullamkhullaGulabi Sarkar e Malla’.

In another video, leaders showcase development works taken up by the BRS government during the last nine years with a song ‘Jaya Ho KalvakuntlaChandruda’. It has schemes like ‘Dalit Bandhu’, ‘Cheneta Mitra’, Aasara pension, nutrition kits, ‘RythuBandhu’, ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’, ‘Rythu Bheema’, loan waiver, with a tag line of ‘KCR Adda’. It has Telangana in the background.