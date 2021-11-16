Hyderabad: Gandhi Nagar residents gripe about 'gandhagiri'

Hyderabad: Residents of Gandhi Nagar and Bhoiguda are facing miserable conditions due to lack of basic amenities. They face problems like sewage overflow, poor internal roads, sluggish underground drainage work, silt residue left in lanes, un-cleaned manholes, garbage dumps in lanes, tube-well leakages. The areas are in immediate need of speed- breakers.



The main concern of these localities is accumulated silt residue in front of the Basthi Dawakhana. The residents are forced to clean the silt resulting in increased mosquito menace because of which many vector-borne diseases cases have been reported.

Another problem is the need to re-carpet immediately the internal roads in the colonies which are full of potholes due to which the locals are facing hardship to ply vehicles. They are helpless, as several complaints given to authorities yielded no concrete measures.

Naresh of Bhoiguda said, "We are vexed of complaining to officials to de-silt manholes and also clean the silt. Many times, I am forced to clean the silt, as the smell emanating from it is unbearable. In one lane the underground drainage work is moving at a snail's pace. As roads were dug up and left open, the residents are facing hardship to commute".

Social worker and resident of Gandhi Nagar M Ramesh, pointed out that "The colony lanes are completely covered with garbage. Many times, we have asked officials to clear trash, but sanitation workers do not lift garbage. Another major issue is the recent CC roads which are smooth resulting in many accidents. Many times, we have requested officials to lay speed-breakers, but they all fell on deaf ears. In our colony it is a daily nuisance to see water overflowing in lanes. As all lanes are filled with water, we are facing hardship to walk. Many times, we have requested the GHMC officials to provide underground drainage so that water will not spread."











