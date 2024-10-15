Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auction winner from city gets four liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Kondapally Ganesh, a youth from the city, who came into the limelight after purchasing the priced laddu of Lord Ganesh by successfully bidding for Rs 29 lakh in a laddu auction, is back in the news for getting four liquor shops in the lottery taken up by the government in Andhra Pradesh. Kondapally Ganesh, a native of Khammam, had applied for the liquor shops through the lottery in Andhra Pradesh, for which the draws were taken out on Monday. Ganesh got four liquor shops in the lottery, which includes one in Puttaparthi and three shops in Nandyal.

Ganesh, a businessman from Khammam, was in the news due to the recent laddu auction held in the city. Participating in the auction in one of the gated communities in the city at Gachibowli, the My Home Bhooja, Ganesh successfully bid for Rs 29 lakh, which was Rs 4 lakh more than the previous occasion, to stake claim over the priced laddu of Lord Ganesh. Close to 90,000 applications were received for the 3,396 liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh under the new excise policy. Every application had to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh per application to get eligibility to participate in the lucky draw.