Hyderabad: Gaura Purnima fete held at Hare Krishna temple in Banjara Hills

Banjara Hills: Gaura Purnima festival was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Sunday. Strict Covid-19 rules were adhered during the celebrations.

As part of the festival, Sri Narasimha Homa was performed in the morning for the wellbeing of one & all. In the afternoon devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to Lord as 'ChappanBhog' including sweets, kara, fried items, fruit juices & other eatables.

Later in the evening, a grand pallakiutsavam of Sri SriGauraNitai was celebrated followed by Ashtottarasata Kalasha Mahaabhishekam with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, panchamritamppanchagavyam, sugandhadravyas was performed in the midst of vedic hymns and mantra chantings.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, the president of Hare Krishna Movement, said, "The Gaura Purnima festival is the appearance day of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who established the HarinamaSankirtan Movement.

Lord Sri Krishna appeared in the form of his own devotee at Navadweep, Mayapur, in West Bengal during the year 1486, about 530 years ago. Mahaprabhu distributed HarinamaSankirtana and Japa for the age of kali as way of life to everybody without any discrimination based on caste, religion and creed. He taught his devotees the easiest and enthusiastic spiritual path by doing Sankirtan."

Devotees from all parts of the city participated and enjoyed the ecstatic Hari Nama Sankirtan. The day was marked by special performances like dramas skits, traditional dance, kirtans performed by Hare Krishna youth wing called "FOLK (Friends of Lord Krishna) and congregation wing GIFTS (Gauranga International Foundation for Spiritual Services).

Also, an annual report summarising all year-long spiritual and charitable activities by Hare Krishna Movement was presented to the lord.