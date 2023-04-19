Hyderabad: Gear up to hold day-long meeting of party reps in assembly segments says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the party leaders in the State to have day-long constituency-level meetings of party representatives with 3,000-3,500 persons in all assembly constituencies on April 25.

He held a teleconference with party leaders on BRS Foundation Day programmes. KTR congratulated all party leaders and activists for the successful 'Atmeeya Sammelans'. He said the program implementation committee formed under the leadership of former Speaker S Madhusudanachary was regularly submitting reports on Sammelans to party president K Chandrashekar Rao.

As part of the programme, Rao asked the leaders to hold constituency-level party representatives' meeting on April 25. These meetings will continue to be chaired by party appointed in-charges and local MLAs. The district party presidents should coordinate the conduct of these meetings.

All villages and wards of each constituency should hoist the party flags in the morning on that day in a festive atmosphere. The party flag should be hoisted in about 19,000 places across the state. After finishing the flag festival programme in villages and wards, the representatives of the constituency centres should reach the venue by 10 am.

Rao said at these meetings development of the State achieved under the leadership of KCR, the welfare programmes provided by the government to people and all programmes undertaken on behalf of the party should be widely discussed. He said that the village and ward party presidents, party-affiliated presidents, sarpanches, MPTCs, single window chairmen, market committee directors, MPPs, ZPTCs, ZP chairmen, municipal councillors, corporators, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations, party affiliated presidents, corporations should be involved.

He said the BRS chief had directed the local MLAs and party in-charges to coordinate the attendance of chairmen, former MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZP chairmen and other senior leaders of the constituency to attend these meetings.