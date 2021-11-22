Hyderabad: Getting a medical seat is easier said than done!

Hyderabad: Who doesn't want to be a doctor? Almost everyone. But landing a medical seat is easier said than done. Who knows it better than those who have cracked the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). With lakhs of students taking the exam across the country, it is evidently a difficult task. Differences of one or two marks can bring down the rank steeply.

But it is the tough that gets going when the going gets tough. An inkling of the challenge, the burning of midnight oil, the focus and distraction faced was given by NEET-2021 toppers at a programme here organised by Scientific Minds Academy to the aspirants of NEET. Proper strategy, time management, practice and regular studies are key to overcoming the challenges. But at the end of the day the question remains: I could have done better, or he did better than anyone could imagine. Several students shared their experiences and gave tips for clearing India's single largest medical entrance test in one go. "Don't lower your output nor burn yourself out. You are your own rival. Push yourself to do better," suggested Hussain Ahmed, who scored 675 out of 720 marks.

For Abdul Mannan (672/720) the NEET journey is not a sprint, but a marathon. "Effective time management is of utmost importance. Spend time with your family, friends who are also competing and have good food," he told NEET aspirants.

Director of the academy Syed Sadat said success depended on the performance of students themselves although the credit is given to teachers. "The role of teachers and parents is only 20 per cent; the remaining effort must be put in by students. Students learn by teaching others," he said and gave examples of how senior students at his academy used to teach others.

Rahmat Fatima, who cracked NEET-2017, surprised everyone when she explained how she overcame the odds. Having lost her father, the challenge of running the household fell on her mother's shoulders. The family's financial position did not permit higher studies for Fatima. But seeing her resolve, her mother encouraged her to go for NEET.

She explained how she didn't have a table nor a separate room in her house to study. She dreamt of landing a seat in Osmania Medical College and had the OMC poster pasted on her almirah. "If you have a strong will nothing can stop you, not even your poor financial position," she said. Fatima, who is in her MBBS final year at OMC, advised students to come out of their comfort zone and give their all out to tackle NEET. "For god's sake don't touch the mobile phone. It is a big devil for your studies," she remarked.