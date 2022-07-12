Hyderabad: GHMC begins repair works of old library at Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: Taking a serious note of the report published by The Hans India on July 9 (Dilapidated old library at Budvel to be renovated soon), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action and began repair works of the dilapidated structure to avoid any untoward incident during monsoon.



The worn out old library was built 38 years ago in the year 1975 at Premavathipet village of Rajendranagar mandal and was gradually overpowered with unwanted shrubs all over the walls. The invading roots of the shrubs were found weakening the endurance of the walls while it was found posing a grave risk to the lives of the people living close to the old building.

It is against this background, the senior TRS leader Kolan Subhash Reddy, former Co-Option Member of GHMC made a visit to the building on July 8 and took stock of the situation.

On Monday, the GHMC rescue team began the repair works of the obsolete structure. A dozen staff members were employed to remove shrubs and whittling the wailing walls. Apart from GHMC team, staff members of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) were also seen changing the old electric poles close to the Old Library as a risk aversion measure to provide succour to the local people.

Welcoming the quick response by the concerned authorities, the senior TRS leader and former Co-Option Member of GHMC Kolan Subhash Reddy said, "The timely action of the GHMC as well as the TSSPDCL authorities has averted the intended threat to the lives of the local people as the old library building literary posed a grave risk giving the worn out state of the structure. The repair works and subsequent renovation of the dilapidated building will help provide extra space to the regular visitor of the athenaeum."