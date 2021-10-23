Hyderabad: GHMC blinks as TRS banners, cut-outs pop up all over city

Hyderabad: The city has turned into pink with banners and flexis of Telangana Rashtra Samithi erected at all over the main traffic junctions.



Ahead of party plenary on October 25, to mark its 20th year of inception, banners, posters, flexis and huge cut-outs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and others members of the party have been put up.

At Necklace Road, the route leading towards Khairatabad, posters and banners were seen tied to every pole. Similarly, at Indira Gandhi statue, the entire area has been decorated with pink papers. Further, huge cutouts and large banners were seen at major traffic junctions in the city, including those at Punjagutta, Banjara Hills and Khairatabad.

Notwithstanding the GHMC Act which clearly says it is illegal to erect banners and cut-outs that cause inconvenience to road users, the overenthusiastic workers of the pink party even affixed flexis covering the sign boards at some junctions.

However, the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC, which penalises those who commit these kind of violations and levies fine depending on the size of banners and number of violations, on Friday informed that in view of server maintenance and upgradation of software, it was unable to generate challans and has kept the process on hold till upgradation works are done. The CEC requested the netizens to cooperate in this regard and added that it would be unavailable till further notice.