Hyderabad: GHMC clarification on The Hans India's report

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Responding to the report published on August 19 “Mir Alam Lake stares at fresh encroachment,” the GHMC has clarified that “as part of the urban lake beautification project, under the Mission Kakatiya Phase –IV programme, the Mir Alam Tank is considered.”

"Works of sewerage diversion, formation of walking and cycling track and beautification of lake are in progress. Nearly 60 per cent of construction of compound wall has been completed. The formation of a walking and cycling track and beautification of the lake is under progress."

Affirming the present situation, Executive Engineer, North Tanks division, A Narayana, said, "However, the area under question was earlier used for garbage collection, where the trash collection boxes were placed by the GHMC. Though the boxes have been removed, people are still dumping garbage, as usual. Fifty per cent of the dumped material still can be seen on the site. We have instructed the contractor to start fencing work and remove the construction debris at the site."

