Hyderabad: GHMC converts 7,000 residential buildings into commercial

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is giving a chance for property owners to convert their residential buildings into commercial ones by obtaining the necessary permission by December 31. Till date, over 7,000 residential buildings have been converted into commercial buildings.

As part of revenue generation, the officials from the civic body have been inspecting the properties at commercial corridors and asking the owners to get approval certificate for changing their buildings into commercial establishments through self-declaration by visiting https://cr.ghmc.gov.in/ and by paying the prescribed fee for the conversion.

Over 7,000 residential buildings were turned into commercial establishments till date and the conversion of buildings was being done in the GHMC limits at the notified 111 commercial corridors in addition to the additional commercial stretches.

In case if the self-declaration applications are not filed in the stipulated time, the civic body will either seize or close the buildings and the owners have to pay 50 per cent of the impact fee and compounding fee at the time of filing the application online and the reset amount can be paid before March 31, 2022. If the owner pays cent per cent of the amount for the conversion of building at the time of filing application, then the government gives 10 per cent rebate.