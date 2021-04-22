Hyderabad: GHMC Covid control flooded with SOS calls

Adarsh Nagar: The Covid-19 control room which plunged into action after the city hit the second strain of Covid-19 received as many as 374 calls within the span of 21 days (From April 1- till date).



As per the civic body, the call received by the control room related to Covid-19 vaccination centers in January (81 calls), February (44 calls) and March (185 calls). However, since April 1 the control room has seen an increase in the number of calls.

It has been observed that the control room in previous months received around 10 to 15 calls every day and now it is receiving as many as 40 to 60 calls every day.

"Since the start of April 2021 the control has received 374 calls, of them, 91 calls were for GHMC Covid-19 kit for home isolated patients and 283 calls for Covid-19 testing centres. And many others called for the availability of vaccines and its centers in the city," GHMC official informed. According to the Municipal Corporation Officials, details of callers are shared with concerned health officials and assistance is provided. Officials further informed that from January till date as many as 6,99 calls were received.