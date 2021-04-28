Top
Hyderabad: GHMC Deputy Mayor tests Covid positive

Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy
Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy

Tarnaka: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Srilatha, who was infected with mild symptoms is under self isolation at her residence.

According to a press release, she asked all those who have met her for the last few days to follow the Covid-19 protocol and get tested.

Recently Deputy Mayor along with the TTUC president Shoban reddy and a few locals of Tarnaka division inspected the rusted and damaged electric poles and sanitation works in Adikmet as a part of special sanitation drive in view of increasing Covid-19 cases.

