Hyderabad: GHMC employee dies after falling off building in KPHB

A employee of Entamology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died after falling from the building here on road no. 2 of KPHB in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamalraj Mehra (50).



The incident is said to have occurred when Mehra sat on the wall after a walk and accidentally fell off the building. Locals informed the police who rushed to the place and inspected the spot. They registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered.