Hyderabad: GHMC employee dies after falling off building in KPHB
Highlights
A employee of Entamology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died after falling from the building here on road no. 2 of KPHB in Hyderabad on Wednesday
A employee of Entamology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died after falling from the building here on road no. 2 of KPHB in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Kamalraj Mehra (50).
The incident is said to have occurred when Mehra sat on the wall after a walk and accidentally fell off the building. Locals informed the police who rushed to the place and inspected the spot. They registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story