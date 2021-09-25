Hyderabad: GHMC rakes in Rs 412 crore through building permissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Buildings Permission and Layout Approvals Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) introduced by the government is receiving tremendous response. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has earned Rs 412.66 crore through building permissions during the current financial year. It is Rs 158 crore more than the previous year during the same period.

The government introduced TS-bPASS with a motive to issue seamless and hassle-free building approvals to the public. So far the GHMC has received 7,766 applications through TS-bPASS.

For instant registration and approval for the plot size up to 500 sm and height up to 10 meters (residential) instant building permission approvals through online-certification, 6,439 applications were received. Of them 4,071 were accepted, while 945 are under process;1,423 were rejected.

For the plot size of 500 sm and height above 10 m (residential and non-residential) there is a single window system for obtaining multiple no-objection certificates (NOCs) using common application forms and approval through online self-certification. For this 1,327 applications were received by the civic body; 501 were approved, 96 were rejected. While 449 applications were under process, 281 were returned for corrections.

The civic body in release advised the public to submit proper link documents, along with those of ownership, while applying and also to start construction only after receiving the work commencement letter, since the permission has to be confirmed post-verification.