Hyderabad: GHMC resolves over 350 complaints
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) received over 350 rain-related complaints from Sunday evening till Monday morning following intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms in the city on Sunday night.
According to officials, the teams attended to a total of 349 complaints in the city after heavy rainfall. Of those, 288 complaints were regarding water stagnation, which were all attended to and cleared by the teams. Sixty complaints were about uprooted trees and tree branches obstructing traffic, which were also cleared.
The GHMC activated its teams and DRF with all hands-on deck, working round the clock to restore normalcy in the inundated localities. The teams cleared catch-pits, removed garbage choking the nalas, drained water from low-lying areas, removed tangled wires, and pumped out water from apartment cellars in areas including Ameerpet, Begumpet, Maredpally, AOC centre, and other areas.
The team responded to complaints from Lingampally, Hakeempet, Tolichowki, Nallakunta, Karwan, Ameerpet, Serilingampally, Maredpally, and other locations.