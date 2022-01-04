Hyderabad: GHMC saves Rs 418 crore by installing LED bulbs

Hyderabad: By replacing conventional streetlights in the city with LED bulbs, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saved Rs 418 crore during 2017-18.

The step to install LED lights was taken towards green energy and eco-friendly power utilities that have not only drastically reduced the emission of carbon dioxide, but also saved energy and money spent on bills, the GHMC officials said. They said paying bills was a huge burden. The GHMC strove to make the most of low cost by utilising technology to adapt to changing conditions.

About 4.93 lakh streetlights were installed in 30 circles within six zones of GHMC to illuminate roads, flyovers and other areas. They include 11,283 of 18 watts, 1,05,004 (35 volts), 2,70,948 (70 volts), 87,534 (110 volts) and 18,228 (190 volts).