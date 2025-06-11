Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
Hyderabad: GHMC Seizes Mangalya Shopping Mall Branch in Hyderabad for Lack of Occupancy Certificate
GHMC officials seized the newly opened Mangalya Shopping Mall building at RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad, due to missing occupancy certificate. The store, inaugurated by actress Keerthy Suresh in 2023, is under scrutiny for violation of town planning norms.
There is hardly anyone in the Telugu states who hasn't heard of Mangalya Shopping Mall. This shopping destination regularly attracts customers with special offers and is especially popular among women for its wide variety of collections. The mall has branches in almost every area of Hyderabad.
However, the real situation came to light during inspections by GHMC Town Planning officials. On Wednesday (June 11), officials seized the multi-storey Mangalya Shopping Mall building at RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad, which was reportedly constructed without proper permission.
According to GHMC Circle 15 Town Planning officials, the building was seized due to the lack of an Occupancy Certificate. Full details about the violations are still awaited. Officials have issued warnings that strict action will be taken against any commercial establishment operating without the required approvals.
Interestingly, this particular branch of Mangalya Shopping Mall — its 20th store in Hyderabad — was inaugurated by actress Keerthy Suresh in September last year. During the launch, she expressed happiness at opening the new store and mentioned that the mall offers a wide range of clothing including silk, fancy, Kanchi, Dharmavaram, Uppada silk sarees, kidswear, men's and women's ethnic wear, and special outfits for weddings and festive occasions.