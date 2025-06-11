Hyderabad: GHMC Seizes Mangalya Shopping Mall Branch in Hyderabad for Lack of Occupancy Certificate

There is hardly anyone in the Telugu states who hasn't heard of Mangalya Shopping Mall. This shopping destination regularly attracts customers with special offers and is especially popular among women for its wide variety of collections. The mall has branches in almost every area of Hyderabad.

However, the real situation came to light during inspections by GHMC Town Planning officials. On Wednesday (June 11), officials seized the multi-storey Mangalya Shopping Mall building at RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad, which was reportedly constructed without proper permission.

According to GHMC Circle 15 Town Planning officials, the building was seized due to the lack of an Occupancy Certificate. Full details about the violations are still awaited. Officials have issued warnings that strict action will be taken against any commercial establishment operating without the required approvals.

Interestingly, this particular branch of Mangalya Shopping Mall — its 20th store in Hyderabad — was inaugurated by actress Keerthy Suresh in September last year. During the launch, she expressed happiness at opening the new store and mentioned that the mall offers a wide range of clothing including silk, fancy, Kanchi, Dharmavaram, Uppada silk sarees, kidswear, men's and women's ethnic wear, and special outfits for weddings and festive occasions.