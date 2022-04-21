Hyderabad: GHMC seizes over 1000 commercial & political flexis

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday confiscated 1,321 commercial flexis and 253 political flexis of 66 advertising agencies. It issued show-cause notices to them. Teams of the directorate took up a special drive in the GHMC limits and confiscated material found without details of the advertising agency.

The directorate is imposing penalties on unauthorised flexis, banners, cut-outs, ad boards, posters and wall writings, within GHMC limits, using Central Enforcement Cell (CEC). A mobile application was launched in October 2019 and e-challans issued on various violations.

"The EVDM found there are no proper details in flexis to identify the person who has erected it because of which the CEC is unable to impose a penalty. A large number of complaints are registered with EV&DM about illegal erection of flexis, banners and posters. Hence a notice was issued in 2019 to all the flexi printers in GHMC limits to print details of person ordering flexis along with name, address, contact number and printing agency name," said Viswajit Kampati, director, EV&DM. He said recently it was noticed that flexi printers were not printing details even after issuing notices, to identify them the ads and material were confiscated.

"If any material is found without details, as instructed earlier, are being confiscated and show-cause notices issued to explain why action should not be initiated as per the Act," the director said. The drive will continue to put a check on activities, which cause defacement of public and private properties.