Hyderabad: GHMC slaps Rs 20K fine on sweet shop

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation slapped fined RS 20,000 on G Pulla Reddy Sweets', Somajiguda for using single-use plastic for packaging despite the ban.



Following the complaint from senior IFS officer and Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien that the outlet is using single-use plastic despite the ban, the officials inspected the kitchen.

The IFS officer tweeted "It's more than six months since use of single-use plastic is banned but its compliance needs proactive action and strict implementation of law? This is in spite of my repeated request to Pulla Reddy sweet Begumpet to discontinue it. While tagging GHMC and Commissioner GHMC. Following the complaint, DC Khairtabad said, "Sir, Dc-17 Khairtabad circle inspected Pulla Reddy sweets near CM camp office Somajiguda along with AMOH 17 and staff found single-use plastic in their shop and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 for the first instance and cautioned in future single plastic use, shop will be seized by GHMC."