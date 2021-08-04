Hyderabad: GHMC slaps Rs 4 lakh fine on RS Brothers

Hyderabad: The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on RS Brothers at AS Rao Nagar, for erecting an "illegal" advertisement 15 ft above ground level.

Complainant Vijay Gopal, activist and founder of Forum Against Corruption, during the day tweeted to the EVDM department that the firm had erected four king-size posters. Within two hours, the EVDM reacted and registered the complaint under the GHMC Act and generated an E-Challan imposing the fine.

The EV&DM stated in the challan that the violators have erected illegal advertisement without permission from the competent authority, which is an offense under Section 420, 421 of the Act and as per GO 68 dated April 20, 2020.