Hyderabad: GHMC staff begin clean-up operations

Hyderabad: The GHMC sanitation wing on Sunday took up the major task of clearing artificial ponds filled with idols and puja material piled up at various Ganesh pandals in the city. The idols were seen being immersed during the day at various artificial ponds set up across the city like Kapra Chervu, Malkam Chervu, IDL Tank, Hasmatpet lake, Safilguda Cheruvu.

The sanitation employees, in coordination with those of the entomology wing, were seen helping devotees in the immersion of idols at ponds. The GHMC teams were seen removing the idols instantly and transferring them from the spots. Removal of idols and debris from Hussainsagar lake at NTR Marg will be done by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in coordination with the GHMC sanitation staff.

Idols larger than 10 ft were immersed at the Tank Bund, while the smaller one were diverted to other points around the lake.

According to GHMC officials, the sanitation staff was working in three shifts round the clock for lifting idols from ponds and clearing puja material that was scattered on streets/roads. Around 1,667 workers were deployed at 28 artificial ponds to clear debris, puja material and to take out Ganesh idols after immersion. The GHMC has pressed into service 20 excavators, 21 earth movers, 29 mini-tippers and 44 vehicles, with 10 tonne capacity, to remove waste after the immersion.

On Sunday, the civic body distributed free masks to devotees. It appealed to them to take all precautions in view of Covid.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) set up 101 locations, including procession routes, to provide free water packets to devotees. The authorities deployed boats with expert swimmers at Hussainsagar for help in case of any emergency.