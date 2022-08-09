Hyderabad: GHMC to commence Independence-Day celebrations today

Hyderabad: As a part of the State government's 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' to mark the 75 years of Independence, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will begin the day-to-day event in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The civic body will organise a series of programmes from Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, distribution of national flag will be held door-to-door, public representatives will distribute the Tri-colour flag in their respective circles, divisions and constituencies. Along with this, plantation drives, cultural programmes, kavi sammelanam in GHMC Head Office, blood donations camps in all zones will also be taken up.

The authorities appealed the citizens to participate in the 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' celebrations organised by the State government for 15 days. Commissioner Lokesh Kumar asked the public representatives and people to participate in the 15-day programmes under the auspices of GHMC.

According to GHMC, every day special programmes will be conducted by the State government to inspire the future generations about the freedom struggle. "From Tuesday, public representations will distribution national flag door-to-door. After receiving the tricolor flag, everyone must hoist the flag atop their house and contribute to the country's prestige. The protocol of hoisting the national flag should be followed," added Lokesh Kumar. "Efforts should be made to preserve the dignity of the Tricolor flag by not throwing them. Criminal cases will be booked against those who do not follow the flag hoisting protocols," he added.

Apart from this, the GHMC will also distribute 25 lakh diamond festival stickers in the city by going door-to-door. Everyone should paste the sticker on their house. As a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava, 75 new temporary freedom parks will be established in 75 open places across the city and at least 75 trees or 750 or 7,500 trees will be planted in each of these parks.

The programmes are as follows: Freedom Run on August 11, National Federation Raksha Bandhan on August 12, Rallies on the August 13, Performance of folk artists on 14, Independence day celebrations on August 15, Kavi Sammelan on 16, blood donation camps on 17, Freedom Cup Games on 18, distribution of fruits to the poor on 19 and Rangoli on August 20 with theme of patriotism will be held.