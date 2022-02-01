Hyderabad: GHMC to provide booster dose to 60+ citizens with comorbidities at home

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to provide booster dose to over 60 years age citizens with comorbidities at their homes.

According to officials, those with comorbidities who have not yet visited the Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) or vaccination centre due to their health issues and have not been vaccinated, will be given a booster dose at home. Officials said senior citizens can call the GHMC helpline centre 040-21111111 and the health teams will visit their home to give the shot of precautionary dose or booster dose.

This decision has been taken up in the wake of the government's aim to complete 100 percent in precautionary dose to those over 60 years of age. The concerned zone officials would come door to door to provide vaccination to the elderly.