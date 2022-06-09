Hyderabad: GHMC town planning wing to initiate action on dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all prepared in advance for the monsoon activities, including identification and taking action on dilapidated structures. All the Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners, Circle no.1 to 30 of the GHMC have been instructed to prepare action plans to deal with dilapidated structures.

According to GHMC officials, the Town Planning officials are to conduct a detailed survey to identify dilapidated structures in their respective areas and take further action to forward them to the engineering wing for a report on structural stability.

After receiving the report from the engineering wing, the list of all dilapidated structures will be finalised in each circle duly verifying the balance carried from the previous year.

The officials will start issuing notices for vacating such building or getting them repaired, with certificates on structural safety. The preparation of action plans is for taking up special drive for demolition of dangerous dilapidated structures and ensuring action on all balance structures.

The officials said 263 new structures have been identified this year. There is a total of 524 such structures listed for action (including 261 carried from the previous year).

The special drive for action on dilapidated structures has already been proposed in the GHMC limits, wherein 22 structures have been demolished and four sealed. Caution notices have been pasted there. Overall, so far 40 structures have been pulled down and 24 repaired/rectified. Action on balance structures is being continued.

The special drive will continue; action on all balance structures will be completed, said a GHMC official. The civic body urged people residing in dilapidated structures to cooperate in their demolition or get them repaired with due safety and stability for safeguarding lives and property.