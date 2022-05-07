Hyderabad: GHMC veterinary wing inspects Gopalnagar

Hyderabad: The veterinary wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inspected the Gopalnagar area after The Hans India carried an item on the increasing number of stray dogs on April 30 ('Who let the dogs out'). The GHMC veterinary doctor inspected the area and took the count of non-sterilised dogs.

The vets inspected each lane and found that 20 per cent of 200 dogs are non-sterilised. They will take up sterilization of these canines. For over a month now, the number of stray dogs in Gopalnagar has been increasing. They are trying to attack children playing on roads.

Recently, a young boy was bitten by a stray while he was riding a cycle. Children are scared to move around the area during evenings hours.