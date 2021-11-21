Hyderabad: GHMC wins 2 awards under Swachh Survekshan

Hyderabad: Telangana State bagged 12 awards under Swachh Survekshan, 2021, which were presented for the all-round development taken in towns and cities. Among the 12 awards, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) won two awards.

Among 4,300 cities and towns, the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Telangana State won 12 awards under categories for improving the overall sanitation conditions, enhancing citizen awareness and waste management.

Out of these 12 awards in Telangana, the first award was bagged by GHMC for 'Best Self Sustainable Mega city' under the category of more than 40 lakh population and it also received three stars for garbage-free cities under 10th rank in Telangana.

The city won this title as it focused on decentralised waste management.