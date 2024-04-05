Hyderabad: Gig workers demand crackdown on illegal outstation cabs plying in city

Hyderabad : The app-based aggregators like Ola and Uber are violating norms by permitting vehicles registered in other States, such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, to operate in twin cities through their app services. Despite being a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), the State transport department has turned a blind eye to this issue.

As per MVA, traffic police and road transport authorities have been warning drivers that cabs registered in other States cannot operate on city roads. However, numerous cabs, particularly those affiliated with app aggregators like Ola, Uber, and other taxi services, are observed on the roads, including those servicing IT companies.

According to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, thousands of vehicles from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and others are operating in the city. They do so with temporary permits and by paying only the border taxi fee. These vehicles primarily engage in app-based ride-hailing or ride-sharing services through aggregator companies. Instead of leaving the city after their permits expire, they continue to operate illegally within the city limits.

The TGPWU State President, Shaik Salauddin, said that authorities conducting special checks in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal - Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy are urged to enforce regulations, ensuring that all vehicles have the necessary permits and pay appropriate taxes to operate legally within the State. This enforcement should include a significant penalty for non-compliance and a directive for app-based ride-hailing/sharing aggregators to prevent the registration of non-compliant vehicles.

“TGPWU appealed to the State Transport Commissioner to take strict action against illegal cab services and implement uniform fares for city taxis and app-based taxis, on the lines of recent developments by the Karnataka Transport department,” added Salauddin.

In a letter to the Transport Commissioner, TGPWU highlighted that during festive seasons, there is a rise in illegal cab services by private vehicles. This situation adversely affects the business of registered cab drivers and poses risks to passenger safety. Despite receiving complaints, authorities have not taken adequate action to address this issue. A crackdown on hotspots such as Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramgarh, BHEL Cross Road, and airport areas will help protect passengers, support registered cab drivers, and increase State revenue. Moreover, illegal cabs compromise insurance claims in accidents, underscoring the need for enforcement. The TGPWU requested the Telangana State Transport Commission to look into the above-stated matters, implement uniform fares for city taxis, and take strict action against illegal cab services, aggregator companies, and other State vehicles operating illegally in Telangana.