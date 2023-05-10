Hyderabad: Girls overpower boys in SSC exam results

Live
The percentage of passes secured by girls was 88.53, while boys recorded 84.68 per cent
Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the SSC Public Examinations 2023 results on Wednesday. She read out the details of the results and informed that with 86.60 per cent out of 4,84,370 regular students cleared the exams.
Results have been made available on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in.
She added that this time too, the girls have outperformed boys by securing 3.85 more per cent of passes than boys. The percentage of passes secured by girls was 88.53, while boys recorded 84.68 per cent.
As many as 2,793 schools secured 100 per cent of passes and 25 schools recorded zero pass percentage. Nirmal district secured highest pass percentage of 99 and Vikarabad district recorded lowest pass percentage of 59.46 per cent in the State.