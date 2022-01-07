Hyderabad: GITAM admissions open

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University has announced its admission notification GAT-2022, for the next academic year. Online entrance examination will be conducted for admission to various under-graduate and post-graduate programmes on its campuses in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, said its Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that GITAM Hyderabad offers various programmes in engineering, management, science, pharmacy, architecture, humanities and public policy.

Prof Prasad announced that in view of the growing demand in healthcare and IT sectors, the university has launched new UG programmes, such as B Optometry (4 years & in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute) BSc computer science & cognitive systems and BTech. CS&BS programmes in association with TCS from 2021-22. It is also offering full-fledged BTech specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), VLSI design, medical electronics, robotics & automation, cyber security and data sciences from 2020-21.

Prasad released the GITAM Admission Test notification (GAT-2022) and said the applications are made available at the university's website www.gat.gitam.edu. He advised students to check the eligibility criteria before filling the online applications.

Pro VC said that the applicants would have to book their GAT-2022 slots through online mode and could write the entrance test from their homes. It is planned to conduct the test in a phased manner and the login credentials would be sent to the candidate's registered email id and mobile number a day before the test schedule. GAT is a 2-hour test and the students have to attempt 100 questions. The score will be known immediately after completing the test.

After qualifying for the test, the candidates can take admission in the programmes of various disciplines. GAT-2022 is a proctored examination conducted online between 9 AM and 4 PM as per the scheduled dates. The university provides a wide range of merit scholarships to deserving students, including to those who achieved top ranks in the JEE Main, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET, and to those who excelled in sports, he explained.

Dr C Udaya Kumar, Director, Admissions, said the fee concessions will be continued in the 2nd, 3rd and final year, subject to scoring 8.0 and above CGPA every year. A GAT-2022 aspirant needs to pay Rs.1,000/- (non-refundable) as application fee. For details contact 95 42 42 42 56 / 59, 8880 884 000 or mail [email protected] GITAM Resident Director DVVSR Varma and Dr K Shiva Kumar, Deputy Director, Admission, were present.