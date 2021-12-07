Hyderabad: Glowing tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan Rao on Monday described Dr B R Ambedkar as a builder of modern India who relentlessly strove throughout his life for freedom, equality and brotherhood among people of all sections.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund, on his 65th anniversary, he recalled that the father of the Constitution had boldly fought for the removal financial disparities and caste feuds in society, as he felt that development would not be possible without banishing them.

Rao described as 'unfortunate' that Dr Ambedkar was confined to the leadership of a section of people, although he wished that all should do well and share the fruits of progress.

The BC commission chief praised the State government's efforts to realise the aspirations of Dr Ambedkar, citing the example of the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, 'which is a model for the nation', as he put it. This is what the architect of the statute aspired for", Rao observed.