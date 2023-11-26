Live
Hyderabad: Goel refutes charge of stashing money
Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer and former Advisor to Telangana Government AK Goel refuted the charge of stashing money and liquor at his residence.
In a statement, the retired bureaucrat said that the alleged complaint lodged by Telangana Congress against him witnessed prolonged unruly demonstration of the party workers around his residence.
