Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 72 lakh seized from bank lockers of ex-tahsildar Nagaraju

The officials of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday recovered 1,532 gms of gold from the bank lockers of former Keesara tahsildar Nagaraju's kin GJ Narendar.

The ACB has found the locker key during the raids at Nagaraju's residence on August 14 and identified it belonged to one of his relatives. It was learned that Nagarajau had not shown interest when the ACB questioned about the locker key during the inquiry.

However, during the raids at Nagaraju benami Nandagopal's residence, the officials found out the information about the key and opened the locker of a bank in Alwal. They seized 1,532 gms of gold ornaments which are estimated to be worth of Rs 7,231,040. The ACB is said to be depositing the gold in the court.

Meanwhile, all those arrested in connection with the case are remanded in Chanchalguda jail. It was already known that Nagaraju committed suicide in jail.

Earlier, the ACB also recovered two kilograms of gold from bank lockers belonged to the slain Tahsildar Nagaraju.