Hyderabad: Golf Club scoffs at allegations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Golf Club members have come out strongly against allegations that the reason for the collapse of a portion of the historic Golconda Fort was due to the works undertaken while developing the golf club. B V K Raju, honorary secretary, Hyderabad Golf Club, said, "The allegations are baseless.

Several years has passed by and the Golf Course is up and running. There is a separate path to the bastion and the ASI cordoned the area. The members just play golf." "The ASI is slow and nobody expected so much rain. If the crack was not attended to in time by the ASI... why blame the golf course! Usual blame game for the government's laxity," said another member. It may be noted that citizens at various points of time filed petitions citing destruction of the Golconda Fort due to the construction of the Golf course. Raju says, "We won the cases. The onus is on the ASI to maintain the rampart."

