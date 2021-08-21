Hyderabad: Good response to horticulture show

Saifabad: There has been a good response to the horticulture exhibition-cum-sale which began at the People's Plaza on PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) on Thursday. The visitors, who showed more interest in raising saplings at the display than the previous years, went around the 140 stalls.

On show are Bonsai, medicinal, decorative, flower and fruit varieties which are being gobbled up.

People also evinced more interest in medicinal plants which give out oxygen, perhaps feeling the need for the life-saver in these critical days, following the Covid pandemic and the possible third wave. Also, on sale are plants suitable for roof gardens, creepers, hanging varieties.

The tools used for watering saplings, that interest children, are also being exhibited.