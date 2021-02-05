Hyderabad: Good response to job mela conducted by ni-msme

Yousufguda: National Institute of Micro-, small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme)Director General SGlory Swarupa on Thursday stated that there was a tremendous response for the job mela organized by ni-msme campus on the day.

Covid-19 has created very unfavorable situation for the people of all walks of life and the jobseekers were also badly affected because several companies ran into losses and removed employees.Infact, increased unemployment and dearth of skilled manpower in the market encouraged ni-msme to conduct this jobmela to support the jobseekers andprospective companies.

As many as 35 companies including bakery, banking, finance, marketing, manufacturing, ITeS, electronics,network, supply chain and transport , solid waste management took part in the mela. Around 2,500 unemployed youth checked up the job offers made at the mela, and half them were women.

The recruiters from IteS, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, pharma and BPOwere favourite choices of a majority of the jobseekers. Proper arrangementswere made by ni-msme for the job seekers and the recruiters in a conducive atmosphere.

Enthused by response to the job mela, ni-msme has decided conduct job Melasonce in 6 months in future.