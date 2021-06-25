Hyderabad: Good response to mobile vaccination centres across city

Hyderabad: The 23 mobile vaccination centres launched in Hyderabad district on Wednesday by the Health department in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are receiving good response from people. Many were seen at the centres in Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar, Monda Market, Sitaphalmandi, Karwan. These centres are proving useful to uneducated and people who cannot register on the App on their own.

A Dinesh who took the jab at one of the mobile vaccination centres in Monda market, said: "It was a nice initiative by the government to set up the mobile vaccination centres. With this many people can take the jab by registering their details on the spot. Setting up the mobile vehicles was a good move."

Each mobile vehicle can administer jabs for 300 people a day. The vaccine will be given by the Health department officials, while the GHMC officials will help them in registering details on the Cowin App.

This move was taken by the State Government to speed up the vaccination process. People can directly go to the mobile centres after registering their names on the spot and take the jab.

On Tuesday the GHMC added 40 additional vaccination centres to existing 62 to provide the jab to the category of risk takers and boost the vaccination process in the City.